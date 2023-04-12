Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.