Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average is $239.27. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

