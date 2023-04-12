Kokoswap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.42 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $138.42 million and $51,344.02 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

