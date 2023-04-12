Kujira (KUJI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,602.15

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $64.16 million and approximately $211,602.15 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.57291959 USD and is down -14.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $350,880.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

