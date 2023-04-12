L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.08

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 124087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.