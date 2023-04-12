Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 233,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,017. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 254.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

