Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.74

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 70570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

