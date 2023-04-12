Libra Wealth LLC Acquires 3,789 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. The company had a trading volume of 908,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

