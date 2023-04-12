Libra Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,840. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

