Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $2.26 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $133.58 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00007554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,824,397 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

