Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LSI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,813. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Life Storage Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,752,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.