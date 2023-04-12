Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $242.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,732,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,677,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00419695 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $303.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.