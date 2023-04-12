LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.14

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $67.80 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

