Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average is $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

