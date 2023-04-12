Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.19

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.19 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 761496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,405,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

