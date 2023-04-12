Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 45813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.8930958 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$337,823.20. Insiders own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

