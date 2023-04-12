LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

LXI REIT (LON:LXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 176 ($2.18) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Price Performance

Shares of LXI stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.85 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 4,798,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.93 and a beta of 0.37. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($1.91).

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.