Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYELGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 675,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,024,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.