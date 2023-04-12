Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 675,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,024,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

