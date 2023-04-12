Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 948,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 80,134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.