Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $28.28 million and $71,557.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00027984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.23 or 0.99942761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000842 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,606.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

