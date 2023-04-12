Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,538 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. 25,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,220. The company has a market cap of $538.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $44.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

