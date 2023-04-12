Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after buying an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,069,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIS stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

