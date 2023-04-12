Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. 148,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

