Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 38,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. 1,751,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,169. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

