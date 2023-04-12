Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $51.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $51,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,665,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,455 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,665,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,816,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $105.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

