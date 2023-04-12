Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.48. Approximately 178,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 307,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

