MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MedX Health Trading Down 13.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$11.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

