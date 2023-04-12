Melfa Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio accounts for about 1.6% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.