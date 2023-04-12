Melfa Wealth Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

