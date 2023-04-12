Melfa Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.