Melfa Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

