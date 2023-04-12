Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises 2.7% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

