Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ES stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.