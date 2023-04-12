Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.