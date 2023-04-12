Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Melkior Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

