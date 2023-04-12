Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $434,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $376,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

