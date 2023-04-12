Microbot Medical (MBOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,088. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

