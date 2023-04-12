Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.54

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.54 and traded as low as $24.51. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 57,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $31,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,293 shares of company stock valued at $186,851. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

See Also

