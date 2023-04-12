Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Midas has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1,330.86 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41322368 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,290.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

