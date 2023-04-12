Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 15%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 183,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 47,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 15.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of C$30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.