MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.06 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $33.25 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,210,389 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

