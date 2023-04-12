Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.5%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.72. Approximately 206,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,132,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $95,143.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $95,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,970 shares of company stock worth $343,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
