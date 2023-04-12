Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 181,113 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,113 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,196,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

