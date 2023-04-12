Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 327,509 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 10,162,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,989,336. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.