Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,485 shares. The firm has a market cap of $951.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

