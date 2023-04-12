Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 45,946 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IXP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. 12,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The stock has a market cap of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

