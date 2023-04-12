Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. 33,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $219.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

