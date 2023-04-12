MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up to $211.52

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $211.52, but opened at $223.99. MongoDB shares last traded at $226.01, with a volume of 934,644 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.61.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in MongoDB by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

