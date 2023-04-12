Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 288,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 140,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $370.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.