Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 288,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 140,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a market cap of $370.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Further Reading
