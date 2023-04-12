Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 3.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.